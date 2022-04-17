FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

