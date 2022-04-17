EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of EGP opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

