Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $96.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $97.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

