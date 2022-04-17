Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $204.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cummins' technological leadership, impressive product portfolio, strong geographic diversification and broad global distribution network augur well. Efforts in electrification, fuel cell and hydrogen production technology are praiseworthy. Hydrogenic buyout, acquisition of a 50% stake in Momentum Fuel, and alliances with Sinopec, Isuzu Motors, Werner Enterprises and Chevron are set to boost Cummins’ opportunities. Strong financials, investor-friendly moves and upbeat revenue forecasts spark optimism. However, supply chain disruptions and high commodity costs will put pressure on the firm’s margins, especially in the first half of 2022.Continuous losses from Cummins’ New Power segment, increasing capex needs and operational expenses are expected to clip profits. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Shares of CMI opened at $195.94 on Friday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.15. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Cummins by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.