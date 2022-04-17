Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Down 0.7%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 2,444 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000.

