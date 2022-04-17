Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 0.4%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 1,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

