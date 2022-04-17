Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.91.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 124.1% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
