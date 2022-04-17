Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 124.1% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

