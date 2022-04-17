Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$34.82 and last traded at C$34.82. 90,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 206,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.87.

