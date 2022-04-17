Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.60. Approximately 2,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

