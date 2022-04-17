InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Shares Up 0.5%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.