Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Down 0.1%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 1,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 76,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.