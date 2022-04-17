Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Shares Down 1.2%

Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 32,383 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

