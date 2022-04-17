Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. 432,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 422% from the average session volume of 82,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Freeman Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMANF)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

