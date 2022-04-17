InterPrivate II Acquisition (OTCMKTS:IPVAU) Shares Down 1.2%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPVAU – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

