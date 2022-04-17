Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading 16.8% Higher

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) shot up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $3.83. 50,872,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113,363% from the average session volume of 44,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,602.91% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexaria Bioscience stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) by 15,078.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,001 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 7.99% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

