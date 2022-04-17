Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 23,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 47,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital (OTCMKTS:MOTNF)

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

