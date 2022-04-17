Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Shares Down 1.5%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

