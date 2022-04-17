Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. 3,445,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.
About Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BFARF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.