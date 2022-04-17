Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. 3,445,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

About Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.