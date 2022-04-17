KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Trading Down 0.4%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.21. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

