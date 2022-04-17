CIBC Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$36.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.83.

POU opened at C$30.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.76. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.32 and a 52-week high of C$32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$16,207.74. Insiders have sold a total of 72,819 shares of company stock worth $2,233,415 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

