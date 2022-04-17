Equity Residential to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Equity Residential stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.