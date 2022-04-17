FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

SJR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

SJR opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

