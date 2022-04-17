CIBC Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU opened at C$42.57 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.90 and a 52 week high of C$43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.48.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.3695758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.