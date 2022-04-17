CSFB Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$58.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$54.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market cap of C$29.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$55.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.