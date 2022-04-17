Sherritt International (TSE:S) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$1.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.45.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$313.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.17. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$36.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

