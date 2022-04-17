National Bankshares Lowers Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$253.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$47.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

