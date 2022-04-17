Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$61.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STLC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.18.

Stelco stock opened at C$51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

