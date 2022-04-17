National Bankshares Trims Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Target Price to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.85.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$22.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 103.18.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.33%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 386.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.