CIBC Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$16.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.1081442 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.