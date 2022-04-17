BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$23.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a hold rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.44.

Shares of TCN opened at C$19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.7611674 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

