Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
TSE SGY opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$839.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.12. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$10.12.
Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
