Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.73.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE opened at C$22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.41. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.33.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.