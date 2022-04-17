CIBC Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$14.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WCP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.08.

WCP opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$10.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.35.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2911813 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

