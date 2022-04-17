Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Cut to “Hold” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

TSE SJR.B opened at C$38.89 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$33.93 and a 12 month high of C$39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. The company has a market cap of C$19.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

