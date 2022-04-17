Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.14.

TXG opened at C$16.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

