National Bankshares Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

TSE TVE opened at C$5.06 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

