Scotiabank Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$105.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$101.66.

TD stock opened at C$93.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$80.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$170.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

