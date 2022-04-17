Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$13.53 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.41.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 1.0716475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$67,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,546 shares in the company, valued at C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

