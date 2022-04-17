National Bankshares Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$62.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.69.

Shares of TOU opened at C$63.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.84. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.07 and a twelve month high of C$64.25. The stock has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4727617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

