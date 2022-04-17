CIBC Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a C$171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.55.

TSE:CNR opened at C$160.43 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.19.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In other news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,299,521.58. Insiders have sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

