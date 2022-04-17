Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIR. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.66.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.97.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

