Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$10.40.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.9282046 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares in the company, valued at C$9,714,470.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,000 shares of company stock worth $3,122,475.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

