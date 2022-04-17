ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.98.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.28 and a 12 month high of C$18.20.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

