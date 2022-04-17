The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 41 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 33.79.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

