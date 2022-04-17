Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sify Technologies by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

