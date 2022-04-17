Sify Technologies (SIFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
