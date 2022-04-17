PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$18.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.51 and a 52-week high of C$18.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSK. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.29.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

