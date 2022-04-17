FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,480,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.