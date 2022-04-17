Charles Schwab (SCHW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $7,721,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

