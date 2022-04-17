J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBHT opened at $172.01 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

