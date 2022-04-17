Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) vs. Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Financial Analysis

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ituran Location and Control and Universal Security Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Universal Security Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $270.88 million 1.96 $34.26 million $1.65 13.70 Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.47 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -32.27

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control 12.65% 27.52% 12.14% Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Universal Security Instruments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, service platform includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for both IOS and Android users, as well as usage based insurance. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. Its Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 17,680,000 end-users in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

